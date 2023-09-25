Grilled and Chilled Asparagus with Dill Mayonnaise Recipe

Published 5:55 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By Editor

By Robert St. John

For the asparagus

2 lbs           Asparagus, fresh

3 Tbl                   Olive oil

2 tsp                    Kosher Salt

1 tsp           Black Pepper, freshly ground

Toss the asparagus with olive oil, salt and pepper. Arrange the asparagus on a medium-heat grill and cook for 5-7 minutes. Turn the asparagus often to prevent burning.

Remove from the grill and cool.

Note: Asparagus can be baked in an oven set to “broil.” Place on a cookie sheet, roll in olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and broil for five minutes or until al dente.

Dill Mayonnaise

 2                Egg Yolks

1 tsp           Salt

1 /2 tsp       Dijon Mustard

1 1 /2 tsp    Lemon Juice, freshly squeezed

1 tsp           White Vinegar

1 cup                   Canola Oil

1/4 cup       Fresh Dill, chopped

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, salt, and mustard. When mixture becomes light in color, add lemon juice. Blend.

Drizzle oil slowly into the yolk mixture, whisking constantly. After adding half of the oil, stir in vinegar. Continue whisking and add remaining oil. Add fresh dill.

The mayonnaise may be held refrigerated for one week.

To serve, arrange the chilled asparagus on a serving platter. Serve the mayonnaise on the side for dipping.

Yield:

6-8 servings

