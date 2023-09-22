SP Tigers get 26-11 win over Clinton Arrows Published 9:45 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

South Panola moved to 4-1 on the year with a 26-11 victory over the 7A Clinton Arrows in a game that head coach Brooks Oakley called a “grinding win” on the road.

The Tigers scored on the last drive of the first half and the first drive of the second half to move ahead 13-3 early in the third quarter. South Panola scored two more TDs and Clinton one more, to wrap up the scoring.

Mykel Allen scored on rushing touchdowns of 78 and 41 yards; Michael Johnson scored on a 3 yard run; and Anderus Flowers added a 16 yard TD run. Xavier McFadden was good on 2 of 4 PAT attempts to round out the scoring.