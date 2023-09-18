Hershel Leo “Peanut” Winters, II, 58 Published 2:53 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Hershel Leo “Peanut” Winters, II, 58, of Courtland, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Sept.18, 2023, at his home.

Service arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be posted once finalized.

Peanut, as he was known, was born Aug. 8, 1965, in Memphis to the late Hershel Leo Winters and Callie Elizabeth Turner Winters. Peanut loved to hunt and fish and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Peanut was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by two sons, Rocky Wayne Winters, of Enid, and Brandon Charles Fredrick, Jr., of Courtland; his girlfriend of 22 years, Linda Harris; six sisters, Diane Horton, Judy Cutts, Billie Ferguson, Sheila Darby, Teresa Barnes, and Mary Blankenship; one brother, Shane Winters; one granddaughter, Autumn Winters; and a host of nieces and nephews.