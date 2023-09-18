Billy Ray Alford, Sr., 75 Published 2:57 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Billy Ray Alford, Sr., 75, of Batesville, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 15, 2023, at his home.

There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.

Billy was born April 4, 1948, to the late Marvin Webb Alford and Katie Lou Peterson Alford. He married June Morrow in 1969 and together they celebrated 54 years of marriage. A retired truck driver, Billy was also one of the founding members of the Curtis Locke Station Volunteer Fire Department. He attended Curtis Union Church.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents as well as an infant brother. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, June Morrow Alford, two sons, BJ Alford (Raney), of Hernando, and Philip Alford, of Batesville; two sisters, Shirley Sartin, of Batesville, and Glenda Reniedo, of Baton Rouge, LA;five grandchildren, Kaylee Donaldson, Aniston Alford, Karleigh Alford, Macee Alford, and Ruby Kate Alford, and one great-grandchild, Harper Donaldson.