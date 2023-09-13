Property Transfers Published 11:16 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Property transfers between Aug. 28 – Sept. 1, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Norma G. Hudson to Grace Place Inc., A parcel of land located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Brian Smeltzer and Sandy Smeltzer James Germany and Tamie Germany, Lot 112 of Keating Grove Subdivision, Section E.

Curtis Oliver to Darrell David and Sarah David, 2 acres in the Southwest Quarter of Section 2, and part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter, North of the Road, in Section 11, all in Township 10, Range 8.

Virginia Woodard to Heather Woodard McCoy, Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Heather McCoy to William Christopher McCoy and Heather Woodard McCoy, Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Jamie Sanders KNA Jamie Perkins to Jamie Perkins and Justin Birtee Perkins, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Braeden Irvine, et al. to ABR Development, LLC, A fractional part of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Bridge Four Properties, LLC to Ben and Dawn Ivey, Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Jeffie Lee Henderson to Ceretha Henderson, South Half of Lots 3 and 4, Block 6, Town of Crowder.

Johnnie Faye Dunn to Joe Slaughter, Fraction of Lot 74A, Sardis Country Estates, Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Robert and Kacey Neal to David and Susanne Smith, Lot 34 of Hunters Trace Subdivision.

Sherman and Allyson Morrow to Robert and Kacey Neal, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, and part of Lot 17 of Russell Harmon Subdivision.

Venture Signature Homes, LLC to Michelle and Rachel Kelly, Lot 2 of The Coves Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Southern Pearl Properties, LLC to Meri Smith, Lot 17 of Short Subdivision in Block 38, Town of Sardis.

Timothy and Jennifer Angle to Como Main Street Properties, LLC, A fractional part of Lot 3, Block 28, Town of Como.

Ed Kirk, Jr. to Barbara Kirk, Lot 23, Panola County Farms Subdivision.

Eric and Bonnie Sisk to Emerson Sisk, Fractional part of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Thomas Luke Lipscomb to Mary Alice Hazlewood, A fractional part of the Nortwest corner of Lot 4 in Block 14, Town of Como, in the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 7 West, Range 7 West.

Lush-Pun-Tubby, LLC to William T. Parker, Jr., Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.