Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:58 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Sept. 5

5:49 a.m. – Pollard St., 67 year old male, has fallen and needs lift assist.

11:33 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 16 year old female with medical emergency.

12:34 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, gas station, 27 year old female is dizzy.

Sept. 6

12:24 p.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female has shortness of breath.

12:27 p.m. – Medical Dr., 34 year old male has an allergic reaction.

1:443 p.m. – Hwy. 51 and Boothe St., vehicle accident with injuries, roadway is blocked.

2:13 p.m. – MLK Dr., 24 year old female has shortness of breath.

2:30 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 30 year old female having diabetic emergency.

10:11 p.m. – Tubbs Rd. and Pearson St., one vehicle accident with entrapment, unknown injuries, Lifeguard en route.

11:56 p.m. – America’ Best Value, subject has medical emergency.

Sept. 7

12:11 a.m. – Claude St., 20 year old male said he doesn’t feel right.

9:59 a.m. – MLK Dr., 80 year old female with difficulty breathing.

11:08 a.m. – Van Voris St., The Corner Store, dumpster fire.

12:15 p.m. – Corporate Dr., Toyoda, male subject with possible heart attack.

3:34 p.m. – Hickory Lane, lift assist.

6:56 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, faint smell of gas in dorm.

7:32 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Sav-A-Lot grocery, 44 year old male has fallen and hit his head.

Sept. 8

11:04 a.m. – Hwy. 6 in Taco Bell / Dodge’s Store area, two vehicle accident, no injuries, roadway is blocked.

1:41 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, John Deere area, vehicle accident between car and 18-wheeler.

9:57 p.m. – Eureka Rd., 81 year old female with medical emergency.

Sept. 10

10:26 a.m. – MLK Dr., 35 year old female having difficulty breathing, Lifeguard also en route.

11:27 a.m. – Panola Ave., First Baptist Church, two vehicle accident, no injuries, roadway is blocked.

Sept. 11

1:29 a.m. – Broadway St., blue trailer, 40 year old subject with difficulty breathing.

8:48 a.m. – Tiger Dr., South Panola High School, male subject having a seizure, Lifeguard also en route.

10:50 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, female caller said she needs an ambulance but will not describe her medical condition.

3:35 p.m. – Jackson St., 72 year old female can’t stop vomiting.