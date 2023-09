Green Wave Gets Road Win; Will Hosts Potts Camp Published 8:23 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

North Delta’s Mike Pinkston eludes a Strayhorn defender in the Green Waves 10-6 win Friday, Sept. 8 on the road. NDS is now 3-1 on the season and will host Potts Camp this Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m. (Kim Young)