Joseph Earl Barnett, Jr., 89 Published 5:10 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Joseph Earl Barnett, Jr., 89, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at the North Mississippi Veteran’s Home in Oxford. He was the widower of Annis Barnett.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Wells Funeral Home once finalized by his family.