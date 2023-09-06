Panola County Jail Log Published 7:17 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Aug. 28

Jaylon Jaquan Short, 2070 Woodhill Dr., Horn Lake, charged with false pretense.

Bobby Ray Canada, 307 William Stokes St., Crenshaw, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Aug. 29

James Michael Brewer, 792 Ridgecrest Dr., Pope, charged with DUI (other).

Rachel Marie Lewis, 24455 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with armed robbery.

Thomas Eugene Pruett, 32085 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with armed robbery.

Aug. 30

Emily Wrey Teter, 692 Yocona Gin Rd., Enid, held for Winona authorities.

Michael Ray Robertson, Jr., 210 East McLaurin St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence and disturbance of a family.

Rashun Emmanuel Hewettle, 117 Lester St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court and willful trespassing.

Michael Anthonye Stocks, 161 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with sexual battery and molestation.

Deadria Deshun Montgomery, 197 Betty Walton Rd., Como, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Richard Corey Mitchell, Jr., 3539 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Justin Louis Bland, 1419D Gus Baker Cove, Oxford, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Aug. 31

John Joseph Williams, 1056 Chapel Town Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Johnny Orville James, III, 139 File Rd, Batesville, charged with no insurance, and driving with an expired tag.

Laniyah Lashawn Osborn, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

James Earl Diggs, 47 Willow Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Timothy Jermiane Wright, 4729 Lee Rd., Lagrange, AR, charged with DUI.

Tekeria Shantrice Hervey, 723 Davidson St., Water Valley, charged with DUI (other) and possession of marijuana.

Antonie Andre Readus, 378 3rd St., Sledge, changed with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Ron Dewayne Hibbler, 4499A Parks Place Rd., Como, charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Amber Nicole Dettor, 104 Bob Arnold Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other) and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Lajambria Antayious Davis, 482 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with three counts of outstanding warrants, simple assault, disturbance of the peace, and grand larceny.

Sept. 1

Cedric Eugene Echols, 4279 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Justin Alexander Hall, 134 CR 405, Oxford, charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Courtney Renee Strong, 267 Pollard St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, trespassing, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Christopher Thomas Brown, Jr., 211 South Panola St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Paul Michael Putman, 998 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with possession of crack cocaine, no tag, and no drivers license.

Mario Marvell Farmer, 308 Juanita St., Sardis, charged with DUI, careless driving, and disorderly conduct.

Joshua Ravon Holmes, 92 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with no tag, possession of paraphernalia, and felony felony possession of a controlled substance.

Rita Joseph, 2689 Lamar Place N., Hernando, charged with simple domestic violence.