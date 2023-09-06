Green Wave comes up short at Marshall Published 8:22 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Hoping to rebound at Strayhorn this week

The North Delta School Green Wave was looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2019 as they opened up District 1-3A play at Marshall Academy last Friday, but four turnovers led to their downfall as they fell 20-13.

North Delta (2-1) travels to MHSAA member Strayhorn (0-2) Friday in a 7 p.m kickoff.

Both teams battled to a 0-0 stalemate at halftime before Marshall struck first on a four-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to grab a 6-0 lead.

North Delta responded with a 64-yard scoring run from Gage Bryant followed by Caleb West point after attempt. The Patriots responded with a 25-yard scoring strike to lead 12-7 after three quarters of play.

Marshall turned an interception into a scoring opportunity to give the home team a 20-7 cushion. North Delta would not go away as quarterback Luke West connected with Mike Pinkston on a 54-yard scoring strike with the PAT failing.

After forcing Marshall to punt in the final minutes of the game, the Green Wave had one more opportunity to force a tie, but the Patriots iced the game by picking off a pass with 51 seconds remaining.