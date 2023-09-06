Batesville Fire Dept. Published 7:32 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Call Log

Aug. 29

5:42 p.m. – Willa St., 49 year old female is unresponsive.

6:26 p.m. – Hwy. 6E westbound lanes, area of Good Hope Rd., vehicle accident, unknown injuries, Lifeguard also en route.

10:01 p.m. – Armstrong St., 58 year old female experiencing allergic reaction, Lifeguard also en route.

Aug. 30

1:19 a.m. – Nickel Dr., 49 year old male with high heart rate.

9:08 a.m. – Industrial Dr., Cooperative Energy, 47 year old male having diabetic emergency.

9:25 a.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female with difficulty breathing.

9:35 a.m. – Lomax St., police officers are with male subject, unknown medical call, Lifeguard reporting an extended arrival time.

11:57 a.m. – College St., Batesville Elementary St., 33 year old female has passed out.

3:19 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, 58 year old male with difficulty breathing.

9:08 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 43 year old male with unknown medical emergency.

Aug. 31

6:27 a.m. – Shiloh Rd., between John Cove and I-55, county asking for assistance, one bale of hay of fire with 25-30 bales nearby.

10:42 a.m. – MLK Dr., ICS Headstart, commercial fire alarm.

11:31 a.m. – James St., Jiffy No. 2, vehicle has hit the building.

12:09 p.m. – College St., 77 year old female with medical emergency.

12:49 p.m. – MLK Dr., female having trouble breathing.

9:28 p.m. – Cole Rd., residential fire alarm.

Sept. 1

9:56 a.m. – James Rudd Rd., Panola County Airport, airplane fire.

1:32 p.m. – Goodhaven Rd., 57 year old male is unresponsive.

2:33 p.m. – Eureka St., 70 year old female with abdominal pain.

3:27 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, past North Delta School, combine on fire.

6:55 p.m. – Brewer Rd., one car vehicle accident with injuries, Lifeguard also en route.

10:57 p.m. – Hwy. 6&51, Circle K, 27 year old subject thinks someone is after him, Lifeguard also alerted.

Sept. 3

3:00 a.m. – Willa St., 79 year old female with altered mental status, Lifeguard also en route.

5:53 a.m. – Willa St., 49 year old female with blood sugar problems.

6:08 a.m. – Lester St., 27 year old female with chest pains.

11:20 a.m. – Woodruff Rd., caller advises she smells something burning in home.

2:33 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, male subject is delusional.

5:25 p.m. – Vance St., 50 year old female has passed out, Lifeguard also en route.

11:45 p.m. – Hwy. 35N., 36 year old female advises her ribs are dislocated, Lifeguard also en route.

Sept. 4

1:02 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., RedMed, female subject is dehydrated and vomiting outside the clinic.

3:50 p.m. – Lester St., 85 year old male has fallen.

10:32 p.m. – Power Dr., Holiday Inn, third floor, smell of gas.