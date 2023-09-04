Retired MHP trooper, DPS officer killed while assisting at crash scene Published 3:43 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

1 of 1

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released a statement with the details of the fatality that occurred just east of the Batesville city limit on Highway 6 Monday morning.

The following was released by the MHP at 3:35. p.m.:

On Monday, Sept. 4, at approximately 11 a.m., a MississippiHighway Patrol Trooper and a sworn law enforcement officer with the Department of Public Safety came across a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Panola County while traveling to Jackson.

Before their arrival, a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by 21-year-old Benjamin Jackson of Southaven,was traveling west on Highway 6 when it collided with a 2002 Lincoln LS driven by 64-year-old Dewitt Cole of Sardis, also traveling west on Highway 6.

After the crash, the retired trooper and current sworn LEO with DPS, 62-year-old Michael Griffin of Ripley, topped to check on the driver of the Lincoln when the vehicle rolled on top of him. Michael Griffin received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Mike Griffin was family to Elee and me, and I’m devastated by the news of the tragic accident that took his life this morning. But I’m not in the least bit surprised he was on the side of the road trying to help someone in need – because that was just the kind of person he was. All day and every day….a Marine, a State Trooper, a servant of God, and just an all-around good dude,”said Gov. Tate Reeves.

“He loved his country, and he loved Mississippi (and he loved the Ole Miss Rebels) – but his true loves were Edna and Olivia. He never missed an opportunity to update me on how Edna was doing and how proud he was of Olivia. My heart breaks for both

of them as I pray for God’s protection over them in these dark and difficult days.”

“Mike Griffin was a dedicated public servant and law enforcement officer for many years. On top of that, he was a wonderful friend to me and many others,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during these difficult times.”

“Mike Griffin was a lifetime public servant who gave his life doing what he was called to do. Whether as a U.S. Marine, a Mississippi Trooper, or a DPS Officer, Mike didn’t hesitate to stop to help those in need,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “Mike was also a good friend who will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go to Edna, Olivia, his family

and friends.”

In 2021, Griffin retired from the Mississippi Highway Patrol as an Agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. He continued his service with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, working as a liaison with law enforcement agencies and other governmental departments across Mississippi. He is survived by his wife, Edna, and daughter Olivia.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.