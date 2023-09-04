Jerry Gail Jones, 67 Published 12:19 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

Jerry Gail Jones, 67, a homemaker, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at her home. Visitation is Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Willow Springs Assembly of God in Enid. Visitation will also be Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral services at to follow at the church. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery in Enid. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home of Clarksdale has charged of arrangements.

Jones was a member of Willow Springs Assembly of God, where she was a Sunday School Teacher. She loved her church and played bass guitar at the church.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years Lamar Jones; son Daniel Pittman (Alisha) of Enid; daughter Nicole Mooney (Nick) of Clarksdale; brother Jimmy Dale McElhaney (Betty) of Batesville; sister Threasa Kay Riggenbach (Bill) of Oakland; grandchildren Samantha Tiner (Edward), Madison Perry (Patrick), Ryan Mooney, Emma Mooney, Ayden Pittman and Liam Mooney and great-grandchild Caleb Perry.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Angela Smith Darby; parents Charles and Martha Kendall McElhaney; brother Bunner McElhaney and sister Brenda Nichols.

Memorials may be sent to Willow Springs Assembly of God, 3974 Pope Crowder Road, Enid, MS 38927.