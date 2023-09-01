Panola Playhouse beats the heat with terrific show Published 9:07 am Friday, September 1, 2023

By Ricky Swindle

Muffler Shop Musings

Howdy, friends!

Finally a little cool down from the record high temps we have suffered through the past month. We best enjoy this little break because I’m sure it’s not going to last long. This is Mississippi and it is definitely summer time.

I was thinking on a story last week but all I could conjure up was the word hot. After googling Webster’s Dictionary for other definitions of the word hot itself, Webster’s claims there are 788 synonyms and antonyms for that one word.

In the past 10 days I figure we must have came up with at least half those definitions by simply walking outside.

I went to The Panola Playhouse this past Saturday night to see “Driving Miss Daisy”. The show was outstanding and I have a reason to brag because that was my nephew Spencer McGraw playing the part of Boolie, the son of Miss Daisy. Spencer, along with the cast and crew did a wonderful performance of that great show.

I like the Playhouse. It’s a small venue no doubt but our local actors are always top notch. If you have never been there you should go. Everyone needs to experience The Playhouse at least once or a dozen times.

Folks, it’s getting time again for the Shriner’s 20th Annual Gun Raffle coming up on Sept. 23. I have plenty of tickets at the shop to sell to try to beat those Jackson folks like we do every year.

We had 29 local winners last year and I’m looking to have more this time around. As always, tickets are $20 each and if you buy 3 tickets, I will give you 2 free tickets to the extra 20 gun bonus raffle. Also this year for a grand prize we are giving away a brand new Honda Pioneer 520.

So come see me, Mike, or Jen at Batesville Tire and Muffler and get your Shriners Gun Raffle ticket.

This has become our town’s way of donating to the Shriners. If your preacher preaches against raffles, I’ll respect your beliefs but you can still make a donation to the Shriners if you like.

Just drop off your check and I’ll hand deliver it on Sept. 23 with the ticket money.

Take care of yourself, folks. I’m a Shriner, I’m having fun and helping kids.

