Larry Fowler, 74 Published 1:12 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Larry Fowler, 74, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the North Mississippi Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services for Mr. Larry will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Eureka Private Cemetery in Courtland. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

Larry was born on March 9, 1949, to the late Rupert Madison Fowler and Bernice Williamson Fowler in Batesville, MS. He was retired from working as a line inspector in the oil and gas industry and honorably served in the MS National Guard. Larry had a special love for music and was very talented. He played several instruments, from the bass guitar, the keyboard, and even the trumpet. Larry played in several different bands, including the Nomads, Cold Creek, and Too Many Drivers. When he was not playing in the band, he enjoyed golfing and fishing. Larry was also a member of the Eureka Community Church.

The family Larry leaves behind includes his daughter, Mandi Fowler Bingham (Mark) of Spring, TX; one brother, Donnie Fowler (Martha) of Courtland; and two grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Bingham.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Faye Fowler.