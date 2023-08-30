Coach Morgan, North Delta football seniors guests at Rotary Club Published 10:49 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Batesville Rotarians heard from North Delta School head football coach Will Morgan at their regular Tuesday luncheon meeting at Panola Country Club. Coach Morgan introduced the seniors for the Green Wave and gave Rotarians an update on the young season and the football program. Pictured are (front, from left) Rotary president Thomas Womble, Rowan Gordon, Deacon Downs, Coach Morgan, John Riley Taylor, Matt Johnson, (back row) Brayden Weaver, Baylor Scammon, Luke West, Holt Herron, Bailey Seay, Rowan Baker, Warren Herron, and Levi Martin. The Green Wave has posted a 2-0 record so far this season and will play in Holly Springs against Marshall Academy on Friday night.