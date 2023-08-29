Cool Price For Tigers Tickets Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Dennis and Tyler Lott of Cube Ice are the “Eye of the Tiger” sponsors for the South Panola versus Oxford football game on Friday, Sept. 1. The game sponsorship is a new feature this season designed to encourage Tigers fans to attend home games and fill the home side seats in support of the team. Because of the Cube Ice sponsorship, the first 750 fans at the home side gate can purchase their tickets for $3. This is a first-come, first-served offer. Tickets gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Students 8th grade and below must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to purchase tickets. Businesses interested in being an “Eye of the Tiger” sponsor for upcoming home games may contact Athletic Director Jarrod Corlew at SPHS at 662-563-4756.