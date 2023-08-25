South Panola leads Houston (TN) 21-14 at halftime

Published 6:23 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Staff reports

South Panola took a 21-14 lead into halftime in the Tigers’ season opener on the campus of Northwest Community College Friday afternoon.

The Tigers got three touchdowns from Julius Pope who gained 99 yards on 13 carries in the first half.

South Panola traded touchdowns with the Mustangs through the first half until the Tigers picked off a pass late in the second quarter to stop a Houston drive.

Final game score and statistics will be posted at the conclusion of the game.

 

