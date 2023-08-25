Arrest made in fatal shooting of Batesville postal carrier

From The North Miss. Herald

An arrest was made within hours of a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a Coffeeville woman on Thursday morning, Aug. 17. Tallahatchie County Coroner Ginger Meriwether told the North Mississippi Herald that Hallie Mae Sapp Robertson, 42, was found deceased around 3:30 a.m.

Robertson resided at 9509 County Road 212. She was employed as a full-time postal carrier in Panola County for three years, and had been a substitute carrier for several years before. Her mother, Linda Sapp, has worked at the Batesville Post Office for almost 20 years.

Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported Bobby Arnez Taylor, 41, of Oakland was arrested around 8:30 a.m. and charged later that day with first degree murder, aggravated assault and felony taking of a motor vehicle. Gooch said the joint investigation included his department, the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department and Oakland Police Department.

Gooch also reported Yalobusha County deputies first responded to Oakland after receiving a 911 call from a witness who was also allegedly assaulted by Taylor.

“This witness was able to direct deputies to the location on Hwy. 32 where the shooting occurred,” Gooch explained.

Gooch said deputies discovered the victim deceased just across the Tallahatchie County line behind Oakland 1 Stop convenience store.

“We called the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department, they are the lead agency in this investigation,” Gooch said.

Deputies from both departments and officers with the Oakland Police Department spent much of the day working on the case. The witness reported that Taylor left the scene in Robertson’s vehicle and while deputies were still processing the crime scene, a passerby reported a vehicle matching that description with the driver’s window busted had been abandoned on Spruce Street in Oakland. The vehicle was parked approximately 1,000 feet from a residence at 411 Redbud Street where Taylor was staying.