Property Transfers Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Property transfers between August 14 -18, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

North Mississippi Grain Co., Inc. to John Thomas and Rusty Woods, Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9, Range 9.

South Panola Food Pantry to Hometown Furniture, LLC, A fractional part of Lot 1, Block 21, Batesville.

W R Meredith Farm, LLC to Ernest Vaughan, Part of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Michael and Vickie Robison to MJH Properties, LLC, Part of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Land Pearl Ventures, LLC to Vinson and Vornica Yarbrough, Part of Sections 7 and 18, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Tyrone and Valerie Ann Jenkins to Lisa Kee, Lot 33 of Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

Birdie Lynn Heaney to Barbara Jordan, Part of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West; West part of Lots 10D and 10E, Sardis Country Estates.

Patsy Davis to Stephanie and Josh Ritchie, Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Carolyn Jean Toliver to David Toliver, Parts of Section of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 8 West; Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 9 West; Section 20, Township 27 North, Range 2 East; Section 29, Township 27 North, Range 2 East; and Section 19, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Mike and Shirley Pittman to James Matthews, Jr., 134 Henderson Road, Batesville.

Myra Bean, Linda Bean, Master Bean and Danielle Maury to Jelesia Young and Freddie McFarling, Part of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

William Rhodes to Andrea Meuchel, Lot 9 of Dabney Station Subdivision.

Fowler & Son Construction, LLC to Richard and Amber Mills, Lot 74, Hunters Trace Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Ethan Williams and Ashley Taylor to Jesus Batista and Ma Guadalupe Acuna, Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

FSB & Co., LLC to Celia Garcia, 6.16 acres, more or less, in Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Randy Clifton to Candice Tubbs to Jack Lynn Hembree, A fractional part of Section 33, Township 6, Range 7 West.

Garry and Amanda Hope to Glen and Donna Wadford, 47 Fulmer Road, Como.

Keith Waldrip to Panola County, Part of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

John and Sandra Umberger to Robert Barney, III, Part of the West Half of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Linda Brewer to James and Brenda Patrick, Lot 53 of Hideaway Hills Subdivision.

Mark and Shannon Lipscomb to Noah and Molly Lipscomb, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

William Lipscomb, et al. to Mark and Shannon Lipscomb, Fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West, Como.