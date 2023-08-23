Jail Log Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Aug. 14

Veronica Dawn Laabs, 862 Hwy. 334, Oxford, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty.

John Patrick Smith, 313 Willa St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Katie Lynn Hester, 313 Willa St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Tonie Reshard Thomas, 222 Dogwood, Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Terrella Nicole McNutt, 222 Dogwood, Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Casey Alexander Dean, 411 Plum Point Place, Southaven, charged with simple domestic violence.

Aug. 15

Reginald Duron Hoskins, 104 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and violation of the window tint law.

Ashley Ann Robinson, 34625 McNulty Rd., Oakland, charged with embezzlement.

Latisha Kay Self, 1592 Whitten Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Aug. 16

Kasey Hudson Lockhart, 321B Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Williams Zachary Winkler, 706 Early St., Paradise, LA, charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.

Brandon Devere Johnson, 1708 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI and possession of paraphernalia.

Tennesha Tequila Clark, 206 West Lee St., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Mario Antwone Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI, no tag, driving while license suspended, and no insurance.

Aug. 17

James Earl Armstead, 313 Ballentine Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Marico La’drekas Fondren, 1078 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Deuntray Quenta Houston, 105C Compress Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence.

Tracy Laronald Morris, 11240 Curtis Rd., Batesville, Drug Court sanction.

Elliot Hunt, 185 Third St., Crowder, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

Aug. 18

Tommy Lee Wright, 139A Todd Rd., held for court.

Antonius Shane Taper, 501 Ross Ave., Lambert, charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Jeffrey Allen Brown, 112 Jones St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Darrell Eugene Steele, 1306 33rd Ave., Meridian, held as a federal inmate.

Rashun Emmanuel Hewettle, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Aug. 19

Ashley Armeta Cox, 1926 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Hugh Taylor McGehee, IV, 1348 Hugh Taylor Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Demarkus Ivory Williams, 36901 CR 507, Itta Bena, charged with DUI (other), no drivers license, expired tag, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keaton Alexander Koger, 110 Edmonds Cove, Marks, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Aug. 20

Taroski Olee Webb, 478 Morris Lane, Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Antwiesha Twinae Miles, 124 Main St., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

John L. Caldwell, Jr., 804 Thornton St., Water Valley, charged with DUI (other) and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Twonias Dmari Flowers, 6462 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Johniaha Dorshay Henderson, 2145 Riverview Dr., Tunica, charged with simple domestic violence.

Kenya Nicole Carter, 1146 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.