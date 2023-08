Rotary Students of the Month Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Batesville Rotary Club members recognized their first students of the month for the 2023-24 school year last week at their regular meeting. Selected as students of the month were Olivia Cole from South Panola High School (second from left) and Ivy Gibson from North Delta School. Accompanying the honorees were teachers Missy Dickerson (left) of South Panola, and Kim Wilson of North Delta.