Green Wave opens season with road win – Bryant scores four TDs in 48-30 victory Published 5:38 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The Will Morgan era as North Delta School’s new head football coach got off to a resounding start as the Green Wave opened up the 2023 season with a 48-30 road win over Indianola Academy on Friday, Aug. 18.

Running back Gage Bryant scored four touchdowns while senior Matt Johnson added scoring runs of 38 and 24 yards as North Delta blew open a 28-22 halftime lead with three touchdowns in the third quarter.

The Green Wave defense meanwhile forced four turnovers as Rowan Gordon, Caden Land, Kasen Bates and Baylor Scammon recovered fumbles. Gordon also added two quarterback sacks.

T North Delta got on the board as first-year quarterback Luke West connected with Mike Pinkston on a 29-yard scoring strike followed by the first of six successful points after attempts by Caleb Walls.

Indianola answered with a touchdown and safety to take a 9-7 lead after the first quarter.

The Green Wave regained the lead in a scoring-filled second quarter on a Bryant 14-yard run followed by Johnson’s 24-yard scamper to give North Delta a 21-9 lead.

After Indianola returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, Johnson raced 38 yards into the endzone for a 28-16 advantage. North Delta looked to extend their lead in the final minute of the first half, but the Colonels picked off a pass and raced 100 yards to close the margin to 28-22 at halftime.

North Delta however put the game away in the third quarter with touchdown runs of 52, 11 and 5 yards by Bryant.

The Green Wave hosts Benton Academy in the first meeting between the two schools Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.