Gonzalez graduate of new PT program Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Katelynn Gonzalez of Batesville was among the first class of Northwest Mississippi Community College students from the Physical Therapy Assistant Program to graduate at the college’s 114th commencement on July 28.

After a multi-year development phase that began in the summer of 2018, the PTA program accepted its first class of students in the fall 2021 semester. These 15 students completed the academic core requirements before beginning PTA courses and clinical rotations in May 2022. Dr. Barton Allen of Senatobia, PTA program director, said this class has experienced tremendous growth.

The graduation rate for this opening class was 100 percent. The students who make up this group are from a variety of backgrounds ranging from first-time college students to nontraditional students.

The following students were in this first cohort: James Barrett of Horn Lake, Matthew Butcher of Senatobia, Rachel Carter of Walls, Dustin Darby of Southaven, Mary Dukes of Southaven, Katelynn Gonzalez of Batesville, Trae Justice of Olive Branch, Steven Long of Sarah, Nick Nesmith of Tupelo, Madison Nickens of Sarah, Ty Varner of Water Valley, Alissa Weets of Senatobia, Keythric Merriweather of Hernando, Hayley White of Southaven and Joshua Birch of Olive Branch.