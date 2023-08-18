David Shane Knight, 55 Published 3:16 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

David Shane Knight, 55, passed away at his home in Courtland on Aug. 18, 2023.

Shane, as he was known, was born Nov. 29, 1967 to Myrna Jean Smith Bell and the late Sanford Ray Knight in Memphis.

Shane worked as an auto body repairman during his lifetime. He attended the Church of Christ.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory includes; his mother and step-father, Jean and Billy Bell of Courtland; brothers, Gary Lynn Knight of Memphis, Gregory Todd Knight of Courtland; step-sister, Trina Bishop (Randy) of Oxford; nieces, Stephanie Griffith and her daughter Emma of Courtland, Stacy Griffith and her son Caleb of Greenwood, Paige Rogers and her children, Ava, Luca, and Summer of Memphis, Jessica Walker (Brock) of Memphis, Courtney Knight of Memphis; nephews, Daniel Griffith of Batesville and Tyler Knight also of Batesville.

The family will hold a celebration of life for Shane at a later date.