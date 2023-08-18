Betty Lou Wilkerson, 75 Published 6:53 am Friday, August 18, 2023

Betty Lou Wilkerson, 75, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the North MS Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A graveside service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Sardis, with Rev. Chris Cooksey officiating.

Betty was born on July 23, 1948, to the late RJ Forbes and Lora Hodo Forbes in Bolivar County. She was a devoted homemaker throughout her lifetime and recently attended Shiloh United Methodist Church. Betty was a great cook and loved cooking for her family. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and knitting.

The family left behind to cherish her memory include her two children, Diane Wilkerson Cantrell (Tom) of Humboldt, TN, and Thomas S. Wilkerson, II of Southaven; five siblings, Shirley Smith of Batesville, Herbert Forbes, Janice Forbes, Brenda Hawkins, and Glenda Mullins all of Courtland; two grandchildren, Sean Wilkerson and Dakota Cantrell.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas S. Wilkerson, Sr.; and one brother, Mikey Forbes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Breast Cancer Organization.