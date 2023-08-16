South Panola adds intramural sports program for grades 4-6 Published 10:36 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

South Panola School District is excited to begin an intramural sports program for all SPSD students grades 4-6.

In its inaugural year, the SPSD intramural sports program will offer girls fastpitch softball, boys & girls basketball, boys flag football, & choir. The program will begin this fall with girls fastpitch softball & boys basketball. Boys flag football & girls basketball will take place in the spring semester.

All sports/programs will be coached by certified SPSD coaches and staff. Brent Roberts(director) and Brad Lightsey(assistant director) are excited about the potential benefits of the new program.

Citing that “this will give younger students the opportunity to be involved in an after school athletic program that teaches fundamental skills specific to certain sports, but also teaches teamwork & character building skills that are vital for student success.”