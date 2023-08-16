Jail Log Published 6:39 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Aug. 7

Weslan Jeremiah Morgan, 1789A Morrow Road, Courtland, charged with kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence.

Aug. 8

Jose Moreno, 297 Pine St., Pope, arrested on a warrant from the U.S. Army.

Nikki Campbell Ray, 7818 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Calvin Keontrye Armstrong, 928 Stephen St., Water Valley, charged with sexual battery.

Dustin Scott Dickey, 297 Central Academy Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and driving while license suspended.

Aug. 9

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Aug. 10

Trenderous Antwan Sanford, 112 Holly Cove, Batesville, charged with trespassing.

James McBrayer, Jr., 15338 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with DUI (third).

Aug. 11

Jarvis Cortrail Johnson, 483 Taylor St., Como, charged with petit larceny and trespassing.

Jakeria Jinaye Patterson, 305 Walton St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Shanekwa Latay Heffner, 305 Walton St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Calvin Street, 1950 Gleaton Rd., Pope, charged with DUI.

Michael Anthony Stocks, 117 Lester St., Batesville, held for investigation.

Sherry Lee Manasco, 223 ½ Pearson St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Demisha Lashay Pollard, 7 Main St., Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

Frederick Dale Thompson, 311 Lincoln St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Michael Jones, Jr., 399 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Ricterio Aundrae Ward, 703 Green Hill Ext., Sardis, charged with shoplifting.

Aug. 12

Holly Sharon Jenkins, 276 Wheeler Rd., Batesville, charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply.

William Eddie Holloway, 257 Sardis Lake Dr., Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Anthony Antonio Harris, 202 King St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply and resisting arrest.

Walter Charles Turnson, Jr., 171 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Charles Lee Wren, 117 Jackson St., Batesville, charged with reckless driving and felony fleeing.

Mackenzie Deshay Jones, 205 Claude St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 13

Michael Joe Porter, 299 Ball Run Rd., Carthage, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jeremy Delain Mayer, 1216 Terza Rd., Batesville, charged with burglary.

James Earl Lane, 55 Turner Rd., Sarah, charged with possession of marijuana, no drivers license, failure to signal, contempt of court, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Larry Odell Coleman, 117 Panda Ave., Crowder, charged with possession of paraphernalia, improper equipment, and no insurance.

Lavonta Demon Towns, 3193 Cold Springs Rd., Sardis, changed with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.