Fire Log Published 11:42 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Aug. 8

1:43 p.m. – Van Voris St., Tracy Baker called and said he has a bad case of gout.

5:20 p.m. – Lester St., 49 year old male with weakness, extended wait time for ambulance, Lifeguard reporting multiple calls in county.

9:11 p.m. – House Carlson Dr., Kennel Club restaurant, vehicle fire in the parking lot.

Aug. 9

2:25 a.m. – Harmon Rd., female caller advises she has been cut.

10:24 a.m. – Dabney St., 70 year old male with a possible stroke.

5:44 p.m. – Perkins Lane, 53 year old female with a seizure.

Aug. 10

7:51 a.m. – I-55 southbound, caller advises an 18-wheeler hit his vehicle.

8:02 a.m. – Patterson St., automatic fire alarm.

1:24 p.m. – Fisher St., 46 year old male with abdominal pain.

2:05 p.m. – House Carlson Dr., Chili’s restaurant, someone accidentally pulled manuel fire alarm, needs to be reset.

4:43 p.m. – Van Voris St., caller advises he is sick and weak, hasn’t eaten in five days.

4:49 p.m. – Hwy. 35S, 55 year old male with diabetic emergency, unresponsive.

5:11 p.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, 50 year old male weak and dizzy.

9:45 p.m. – Everett Street Ext., 62 year old male with trouble breathing, Lifeguard also en route.

10:47 p.m. – Bruce St., life assist, no injuries, caller requesting no lights, no sirens.

Aug. 11

12:47 a.m. – Armstrong St., 23 year old female with chest tightening, Lifeguard also en route.

5:14 a.m. – Bates St., 42 year old male with possible heart attack, Lifeguard also en route.

10:55 a.m. – Woodland Rd., 35 year old female unable to walk.

8:04 p.m. – Willa St., 39 year old female with abdominal pain.

Aug. 12

3:48 a.m. – Van Voris St., Corner Store, two fires have been started.

8:06 p.m. – Van Voris St., T.K. Supermarket, 45 year old male has passed out.

Aug. 13

2:35 a.m. – Browning St., called reports smoke in the kitchen, doesn’t see any source of fire.

2:44 p.m. – Bethlehem Cove, lift assist only.

5:09 p.m. – Court St., residents need assistance accessing house, keys locked inside.

9:35 p.m. – James St., medical alarm/fall detection.

Aug. 14

1:17 a.m. – MLK Dr., 52 year old male with medical emergency.

3:48 a.m. – Shagbark Dr., residential fire alarm.