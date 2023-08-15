Property Transfers Published 6:49 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Property transfers between August 7 – 11, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Real Estate Empire, LLC, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Spring Creek Drive, Sardis Country Estates.

Martin and Mary Calderwell to Jessica Bailey, Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Long Land Investments, Inc. to College Investment, Co., Lots 44 and 45, Section G, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Avatar, LLC to College Investment, Co., Lots 47 and 48, Section 28, Township 8, Range 5.

Michael Wickham to Wanda McWilliams, Lot 8 of Plum Point Subdivision.

Thomas and Flora Graham to Carlton and Jennifer Graham, Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Michael and Cynthia Savage to Kyle and Brittany Wiggins, Lot 18, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Cory Williamson to Michael and Nina Percell, Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Derenda and Larry Carr to Stacey Wingo, Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Stacey Wingo to Murdock Miller, Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Township 8 South.

Lillian McDonald to Bill and Tori Dulin, Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Nolan West to US Row Farmland, LLC, Three tracts, in Sections 8, 17 and 23, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Ramiro Munoz-Aguirre and Juana Munoz Jacinto to Cristal Munoz-Reyes, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter and Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Michael Hall to Rodney and Theresa Holley, Lot 19, First Additiion to Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Charles and Curtis Gordon to Luis Castillo, A part of Lot 2, Block 13, Town of Sardis.

Jane Armstrong to Regions Bank, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Teresa Penrod to Kayla Haar and Shelby Donahou, Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Range 6 West.

Brian Oakley to Dr. Shawn Parker, Lot 7, Block 1 and Lot 2 of Block 16, Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Dr. Shawn Parker to Longview Point Baptist Church, Lot 7, Block 1 and Lot 2 of Block 16, Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Luis Castillo to Vanessa Rondriguez, A part of Lot 2, Block 3, Sardis.

Rickie Wright to Rickie Wright and Carley Powers, Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Colesia Watson and Vanessa Thompson to Colesia Thompson, et al., Northwest corner of Section 6, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Guarany Bank & Trust Company to Como Main Street Properties, LLC, North Half of Lot 24 and South Half of Lot 25, all in Block 8, Como.

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company to David and Laura Haynes, Part of Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Thomas Hendrix, et al. to Panola County, Parts of Sections 16 and 17, both in Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Ricky Wright and Carley Powers to 21st Mortgage Corp., Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Ricky Wright to Rickey Wright and Carley Powers, Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.