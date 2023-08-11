MDOT launches another litter campaign – State spends $3M annually picking up trash Published 9:44 am Friday, August 11, 2023

Listen up litterbugs – Please don’t trash Mississippi!

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced the relaunch of its anti-litter campaign this fall, aimed at encouraging Mississippians to put trash where it belongs and recycle whenever possible.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a video featuring agency employees, including Executive Director Brad White, eagerly asking Mississippians to help MDOT and put trash where it belongs. Expect to see and hear the statewide spot soon on television, streaming, radio and social media.

“Litter is a big problem in Mississippi,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “MDOT spends over $3 million a year picking up litter. This is money that could be used to build and maintain roads and bridges. Let’s all be good stewards of our great state and make the choice to put our trash where it belongs.”

MDOT is also launching a new anti-litter webpage. The one-stop hub contains information on the state’s Adopt-a-Highway program, Mississippi litter stats and resources, stormwater pollution information, anti-litter teacher resources and more. The webpage can be accessed by visiting GoMDOT.com/DontTrashMS.

The campaign is being relaunched with the hope to make an immediate impact on reducing litter in Mississippi. Remember, it’s not just food wrappers or cans being thrown away – it’s taxpayer dollars.