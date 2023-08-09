Jail Log Published 7:16 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

July 31

Thuron Jacobie Williams, 5 CR 398, Taylor, held for sentencing.

David Wayne Smith, III, 985 Dry Bayou Rd., Lambert, held after bond revoked.

Regina Middleton, 107 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Dekedris D’Quante McMillan, 379 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with reckless driving, failure to stop at a sign, felony fleeing, no drivers license, and no insurance. Held on bond surrender.

Aug. 1

Anthony Dewayne Toliver, 70 Barker Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Benjamin Hall, 501 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with shoplifting and public drunkenness.

Kendick Montray Jackson, Private Road, Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant.

Caitlin Star Griffin, 495 Bailey Ave., Crowder, charged with contempt of court.

Lacee Brooke Carpenter, 21 Maryland Cove, Sardis, charged with DUI, no drivers license, no insurance, and no seatbelt.

Aug. 2

Demarcus Antwain McGee, 130 Norfleet Ave., Sledge, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Gary Wayne Bland, 118 Jones St., Courtland, charged with possession of paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Joshua David Forehand, 61C Kay Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court (petit larceny).

Joshua Kordell Ford, 500C Armstrong St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Degregious Devonnte Hamilton, 303 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Courtney Prenee Strong, 267 Pollard St., Batesville, charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Gloria Jean Lofton, 117 Vance St., Batesville charged with DUI (2nd) and driving while license suspended.

Daveon Kentrell Williams, 303 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, changed with disorderly conduct/resisting arrest.

Timeisha Dhantell Eason, 411 Short St., Senatobia, charged with contempt of court.

Aug. 3

Monica Lynne Scruggs, 3140 Springport Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jocques Devon Turner, 218 Pearson St., Batesville, held for sentencing.

Robert Colby Thacker, 2927 Seven Rd., Batesville, changed with contempt of court.

Robert George Lester, 200 Claude St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Anthony Dewayne Harris, 121 West Carlee St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Robert Lanson Kersh, Jr., 7132 Hwy. 51, Pope, charged with disturbance of a family.

Terrance Terrell Petty, 406 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Audtrese Daviona Tabor, 114 Normandy Ave., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Kendrick Terrell Jones, 303 Clairmont St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Brian Edward Kennedy, 365 7th St., Crowder, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and conspiracy.

Maurice O’Rolsheal Miles, 4238 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Donna Faye Robertson, 103 Dickins Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Reginald Edwards Morris, 11047 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with failure to yield to blue lights.

Mario Antwone Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI, no tag, no drivers license, and no insurance.

Aug. 4

Jaysen Dishmon, 375A Tubbs Rd., Batesville, held for the Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Christopher Morris, 245 Morris Lane, Batesville, charged with grand larceny, receiving stolen property, malicious mischief, and two counts of conspiracy.

John Thomas Parker, 1688 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, charged with false pretense.

Cameron Stone Kaszyk, 255 McMinn Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and expired tag.

Johnny Orvillel James, IV, 139 File Rd., Batesville, held on a Drug Court sanction.

Nichola Duane Pettit, 218 Perkins Lane, Batesville, held on a Drug Court sanction.

Antwiesha T. Miles, 105A Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Kelly Ann Rottinghous, 17595 Alder Court, Platte City, MD, charged with DUI and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Aug. 5

Kevin Neal Gay, 217 Pollard St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply, domestic violence, and menace to create fear.

Hal Hendon Munson, 10418 Hwy. 310W, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Robert Dewayne Wright, 3541 Nash Rd., Batesville, serving 24 hours.

Aug. 6

Michael Lashone Young, 209 Cherry St., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Henry James Patterson, 210 Oakwood Dr., Batesville, charged with malicious mischief, burglary, and breaking and entering an occupied dwelling.

Richard Grant Wilson, 30 Fawn Dr., Oakland, charged with DUI (other).

Bradley Scott Wilkins, 105A Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with simple assault.