MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 3
Published 5:33 am Thursday, October 3, 2024
The New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.
Before today’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the betting odds.
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 3
Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Houston Astros (88-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the Astros ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:32 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: TBA
- Tigers Starter: TBA
Kansas City Royals (86-76) at Baltimore Orioles (91-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Orioles ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:08 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: TBA
- Royals Starter: TBA
Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.
New York Mets (89-73) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-125) over the Mets (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (9-6, 3 ERA)
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (89-73) at San Diego Padres (93-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Padres ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: TBA
- Braves Starter: TBA
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.