MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 3 Published 5:33 am Thursday, October 3, 2024

The New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

Before today’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the betting odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 3

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Houston Astros (88-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Moneyline Underdog: Astros

Astros Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the Astros ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

TV Channel: ABC

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: TBA

TBA Tigers Starter: TBA

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at Baltimore Orioles (91-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals

Royals Moneyline Underdog: Orioles

Orioles Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Orioles ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: TBA

TBA Royals Starter: TBA

New York Mets (89-73) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -125

Brewers -125 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +105

Mets +105 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Mets 4

Brewers 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-125) over the Mets (+105)

Brewers (-125) over the Mets (+105) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (9-6, 3 ERA)

Tobias Myers (9-6, 3 ERA) Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (89-73) at San Diego Padres (93-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves

Braves Moneyline Underdog: Padres

Padres Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Padres ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: TBA

TBA Braves Starter: TBA

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.