Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Game – Saturday, Oct. 5 Published 9:23 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) and South Carolina Gamecocks (3-1) will battle in a clash of SEC rivals at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Saturday, October 5, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: South Carolina 26, Ole Miss 25

South Carolina 26, Ole Miss 25 Ole Miss is -336 on the moneyline, and South Carolina is +260.

Ole Miss is 4-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

The Rebels are 4-1 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -336 or shorter.

South Carolina has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Gamecocks have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Rebels’ implied win probability is 77.1%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Carolina (+9.5)



Against the spread, Ole Miss is 4-1-0 this season.

This season, the Rebels have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Against the spread, South Carolina is 3-1-0 this season.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)

Under (53.5) This season, three of Ole Miss’ five games have gone over Saturday’s total of 53.5 points.

There have been two games featuring South Carolina this season with more combined scoring than Saturday’s total of 53.5.

The total for the matchup of 53.5 is 28.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ole Miss (47.4 points per game) and South Carolina (34.3 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Ole Miss Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.8 60.6 66.5 Implied Total AVG 47.2 48 44 ATS Record 4-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-3-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 South Carolina Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 46.8 41.5 Implied Total AVG 30.8 32.3 26 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.