Malissa Lynn Fisk, 56 Published 8:13 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Malissa Lynn Fisk, 56, passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 5, 2023, at Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital in Germantown, TN.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope.

Malissa was born April 6, 1967 in Greenwood, to the late Billy Travis and Emma Jean Ware Fisk. She was a caregiver who always enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Malissa loved being outdoors while either riding on a boat or working with flowers. She also always had a good time dancing and singing karaoke.

Her memory will be cherished most by her four children; daughter, Samantha Morris of Batesville; three sons, Jonathan Morris of Courtland, Joseph Morris of Sarah, Jody Morris of Pass Christian,; thee sisters, Brenda Jean Fisk of Grenada, Malinda Fisk Johnson of Batesville, Eva Louise Fisk Costilow of Batesville; brother, Wade Mathew Fisk of Batesville; twenty-five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Malissa was preceded in death by her brother, Travis Earl Fisk.