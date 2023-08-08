James Derrall Ringer, 63 Published 8:15 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

James Derrall Ringer, 63, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at his home in Pope.

There will be no services held at this time.

James Derrall was born July 8, 1960 in Helena, AR to the late James Ruble Ringer, Jr. and Jo Ashlin. James was a truck driver for Koppers, Inc. in Memphis.

James lived a very creative, artistic life. He was full of many talents, including, music, singing, metal forging, mud riding and many more. When James put his mind to something, he was all in. James’ absense will be a huge loss to all who knew and loved him.

James leaves behind his daughter, Jayden Ringer of Iuka; his mother, Jo Ashlin of Lexington, TN; sister, Belinda Treece (Steve) of Lake Cormorant; two brothers, Brent Ringer (Cherie) of California, Bo Ashlin of Lexington, TN and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.

Along with his father, James was preceded in death his sister, Jo-Shawna Essary.