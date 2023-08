Dorothy Faye Stewart Copeland, 87 Published 10:57 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Dorothy Faye Stewart Copeland, 87, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at the Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston. She was the widow of Mr. Jimmy D. Copeland.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Wells Funeral Home once finalized by her family.