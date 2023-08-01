Earnestine Cooper McCain Published 11:42 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

A Life Well Lived…

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful and beloved Mother, Mrs. Earnestine Cooper McCain, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 surrounded by nine (9) of her 10 loving and devoted children.

Mrs. Earnestine Cooper McCain was born on September 19, 1930 in Sardis, MS. She lived a beautifully abundant life and leaves an impeccable legacy of love for her family, friends, former students and a strong sense of faith in her Father in heaven.

She was a two-time Teacher of the Year recipient in the North Panola School District, where her legacy in and out of the classroom was inspiring and impactful, as she taught generations of families. After 35 years in the profession, it was at Greenhill Elementary where she would retire.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please join us to mourn the passing of our Mother, Mrs. Earnestine Cooper McCain, on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00am at South Panola Jr. High School Auditorium, Batesville, MS.

The Visitation will take place on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm at Cooley’s Mortuary, Batesville, MS.