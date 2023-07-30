Best Of Panola 2023 Voting Begins Published 2:41 pm Sunday, July 30, 2023

It’s time to cast your vote in the “Best of Panola 2023” where you can honor your favorite local businesses, services, and individuals with your vote. Voting ends Aug. 28. This year, it is expected to surpass last year’s record-breaking 30,000 individual votes.

Each year Best of Panola is a way to recognize outstanding local businesses. This year, there are a few new categories added: Best New Business, Best Physician Assistant and Best Taco among others.

Readers can cast their votes for Best of Panola 2023 online at https://www.panolian.com/contest-bestofpanola2023/ . Print ballots must be filled out and returned by mail by Aug. 28 or can be dropped off in our office at 363 Hwy 6 N. in Batesville.

If you see a busines you would like to honor, you can write in your nomination online. These nominations are moderated daily, and added to the official ballot. If you see a category that you feel should be added, you can email us at publisher@panolian.com.

Winners will be contacted after the contest ends, and will be announced to the public in The Panolian with a special section on Sept. 27th.