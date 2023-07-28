South Panola AD introduces 2023-24 All-Sports Pass for fans Published 10:43 am Friday, July 28, 2023

South Panola High School Director of Athletics Jarrod Corlew announced Thursday that All-Sports Passes are now available for purchase by the broad fan base of South Panola athletic teams.

Corlew said All-Sports Passes will allow access to any South Panola School District sporting event held during the regular season only. The 2023-24 passes can be purchased at the SPHS Main Office from Kathy Elmore with cash, check, or credit card. Adults may purchase this pass for $150, and current SPSD students may purchase the pass for $90.

Individuals must present their pass at the ticket office for admittance. Students grade 8th and below must have a parent or guardian in attendance when presenting the pass at any South Panola School District sporting event. This pass does not allow admittance into any playoff games.

The All-Sports Passes are a savings of hundreds of dollars for fans who attend games, matches, and meets, in multiple sports, and will be especially popular with families who have children competing in both girls and boys events. The passes can be purchased easily at the main high school office during regular school day hours.

Corlew issued the first All-Sport Pass to Panolian Editor Jeremy Weldon, and urged all newspaper readers and Tigers supporters to buy their passes at the beginning of the school year. The new passes are part of a larger effort to increase attendance at home football games as well as the other sports contests throughout the 2023-24 school year.