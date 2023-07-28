Randall L. Martindale, 63 Published 9:40 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Randall L. Martindale, 63, of Courtland, passed away Sunday July 23, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 26, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment was held at Forrest Memorial Park.

Randall was born in Chicago, on July 24, 1959, to the late Thomas H. Martindale and Helen Gurley Martindale. Randall, like his father before him, was a millwright during his lifetime. He was a member of Pope Baptist Church.

Randall leaves behind two sons, Chris Martindale of Heber Springs, AR., Cliff Martindale of Courtland; three grandchildren, Hunter Martindale, Preston Martindale, and Victoria Martindale.

In addition to his parents, Randall was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Sharon Tubb Martindale.