County ready with cooling centers; no calls yet official says Published 10:12 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Temperatures have reached their normal mid-summer highs this week, and while news reports from around the Mid-South and nation are focused on the heat and concern for the health of those affected, citizens of Batesville and Panola County appear to be coping with the weather.

Emergency Operations Director Daniel Cole said Friday his office has not received calls or notifications of anyone needing to use a county-designated cooling center.

“So far we have not had those calls yet this year,” Cole said. “Our office is prepared and I have identified several locations that we can quickly use for cooling if the situation comes up, but thankfully our people have not had to use them yet.”



Cole said the locations are scattered and should an individual, or family, need a place to stay during the hottest parts of the summer days, a center should be within a reasonable distance from their residence.

“We used to get 911 calls when the heat was too much for some of our people, or someone would let us know about a situation, but thankfully that hasn’t been the case this year,” he said. “If the public needs us, we are prepared and ready to respond.”