Verda Perry Taylor, 63 Published 9:38 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Verda Perry Taylor, 63 of Sardis, passed away on July 3, 2023, in Memphis.

Her visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., and burial following at Cistern Hill M. B. Church and Cemetery, 16786 Hwy 310 Como.

Tutwiler Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.