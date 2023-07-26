Republican Party poll managers for Aug. 8 primary
Published 11:01 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023
The Panola County Election Commission has made Poll Manager assignments for the Aug. 8 Party Primaries. The 21 precincts in the county will be worked by the managers with each place having at least one Receiving and Returning designee.
The Republican Party managers will be:
District 1 Precincts:
Como: Glendora Dugger R/R, Ernestine Bridgforth, Rebecca Floyd, and Betty Moffett
Union Fire: Leighton Shearer R/R, and Lynn Simmerman
Sardis Courthouse: Stacy Street R/R, Precious Birge, and Jalissa Salter-Gardne
Sardis Lake Fire: Annie P Smith R/R, Darlene Keeler, and Derrick Conner
District 2 Precincts:
Sardis Library: Dolly Morgan R/R, Hal Johnson, and Catherine Cole
Pleasant Grove Fire: Mattie Sandridge R/R, Kay Wolfe, and Beverly Pope
Longtown Fire: Suzan Land R/R, Frances Parks, and Kaniya White
Crenshaw Fire: Jimmy Dawkins R/R, and Rosemary Dawkins
Macedonia Concord: Tammie Thornton R/R, Eddie Henderson, and Shirley Kuykendol
District 3 Precincts:
Pope Hosanna: Debbie Shearer R/R, Jeff Shearer*, Courtney Selvy, and Brenda Norris
Cliff Finch: Calvin Land R/R, Sandra Barnett, Diane Nadolni
Courtland Baptist: Martha Pittman R/R, Kat Seay, Byron Tedford*, and Majorie Luttrell
Tocowa: Betty Hudson R/R, Diana Cook, and Janis Crawley
Crowder Water: Debbie Doucet R/R, and William Doucet
District 4 Precincts:
Panola Ext Bldg: Steve Boyd R/R, Yvonne Taylor, Birdia Cooper, and Mary Roden
Eureka: Billy Smith R/R, Johnnie Lou, and Calvin Smith
Black Jack: Nancy and Kevin Freeman, Janet Ware, Larry Browning, Lonnie Ales, and Morris Wagner
Mt Olivet Fire: Debbie Tidwell R/R, Pamela Crowder, Ronnie Smith
District 5 Precincts:
Batesville Courthouse: Becky Meacham R/R, Pat Hardy, Wade Davis, and Nell Baker
Patton Lane: Mary Hudson R/R, James R Hudson, and Tommy Toney
Enon Water: Lisa Webster R/R, and Sarah Trout
Resolution Board: Pam George, Mattie Fenner, and Selena Cook