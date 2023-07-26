Democratic Party poll managers named for primary Published 11:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

The Panola County Election Commission has made Poll Manager assignments for the Aug. 8 Party Primaries. The 21 precincts in the county will be worked by the managers with each place having at least one Receiving and Returning designee.

The Democratic Party managers will be:

District 1 Precincts:

Como: Brenda Gates R/R, Lillie Thompson, and Mary Fenner

Union Fire: Arleane Simpson R/R, Gary Towns*, and Estellar Amos

Sardis Courthouse: Cornelia Gardner R/R, Mary Pride, and Charles Blakely*

Sardis Lake Fire: Mattie Spears R/R, Susan Randolph, and Annie B Perry*

District 2 Precincts:

Sardis Library: Lula Palmer R/R, Winnie Russell, Lenoir Gipson, and Lynette Keys

Pleasant Grove Fire: Lillian Henderson R/R, Dorothy Henderson, and Gloriastine Hunt

Longtown Fire: Luvenia Stokes R/R, Dorothy Ruffin, and Bobbie Goings

Crenshaw Fire: Beverly Turman R/R, Reta Merrell, and Vanessa Thompson

Macedonia Concord: Jackie Glover R/R, Linda Austin, and Ophelia Ford

District 3 Precincts:

Pope Hosanna: Georgella Hall R/R, Chiquita Oliver, and Brenda Norris

Cliff Finch: Gloria Menzie R/R, Viola Boston, and Mary Kate Casey

Courtland Baptist: Patricia Todd R/R, Mary Sanford, Rosie Brooks, and George Fondren

Tocowa: Sandra Darby R/R, Dale Shankle, and Angela Nardozzi

Crowder Water: Keyshanda King R/R, Teresa Coleman, and Arnold Twilley*

District 4 Precincts:

Panola Ext Bldg: Sandra Carr R/R, Nancy Carr, and Kellie Butler*

Eureka: Barbara Bledsoe, Cecil McGhee, and Cleveland Hughes

Black Jack: Gilbert Pegues, Dorcus Campbell, and Annie Cole

Mt Olivet Fire: Mary Murphy R/R, Josie Mathis, Vernita McDonald, and Edward Beale*

District 5 Precincts:

Batesville Courthouse: Barbara Bruce R/R, Linda Johnson, Nashunti Kuykendoll, and Silvester Rice *

Patton Lane: Nina Kimble R/R, Madistean Cooper, Percy Bruce, and Janie Battle

Enon Water: Patricia Ferrell R/R, Patricia Harrison, and Bobbie Austin*

Resolution Board: Carolyn Cauthen, Coasie Parker, and Sturleen Hoskins