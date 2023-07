PanGens to hear train robbery program Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The Panola County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet on Thursday, July 27, at the Batesville Public Library at 6 p.m.

Hollis Crowder will have the program which will be about a train robbery on July 4, 1913, which began in Sardis with the robbers boarding the train and ended south of Batesville with the robbers blowing the safe.

Refreshments will be served. All are cordially invited to attend.