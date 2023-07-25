Aspiring rapper charged in murder – Superstar Pride denied bond Published 10:26 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Cadarrius Pride, known in the rap music industry as Superstar Pride, was charged with murder last Wednesday, July 19, following the shooting death of his barber at the victim’s residence off Hwy. 35N in the Cold Springs area.

Pride turned himself in the same afternoon, and was being held at the Panola County Jail as of presstime Tuesday. At a Tuesday morning hearing he was denied bond. He listed his address as 108 Ozbirn St., Batesville, at his booking.

Sheriff Shane Phelps said deputies received a 911 call that someone had been shot. Found dead at the scene was Marcus Wheatley, 41, at a relative’s house. A family member told a Memphis news station that Pride pointed a weapon at her before firing at the victim.

“Right now this is a puzzle,” Phelps said. “We don’t know why Cadarrius Pride shot Marcus Wheatley. They were friends and had known each other a long time. We are interviewing people and asking questions and sooner or later the truth is going to come out.”

Pride has been an aspiring rapper and producer for years, and had a breakout hit with his single “Painting Pictures” earlier this year. His song reached number 24 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and had extensive play on TikTok.

Pride has reportedly signed a major contract deal and was on the verge of rap music stardom this summer.

Phelps confirmed that a member of Pride’s family had signed papers at the Sheriff’s Office two days before the shooting asking that he be picked up for mental evaluation.

This is a common practice in Panola County, and deputies almost weekly are asked to detain and transport individuals to mental health facilities when family members sign “writs” imploring law enforcement to step in when a person is perceived to be a danger to themselves or others.

Deputies had gone to two different residences searching for Pride before the incident last Wednesday.

Photo from YouTube