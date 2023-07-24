William Scott Lauderdale, 91 Published 11:48 am Monday, July 24, 2023

William Scott Lauderdale, 91, entered into his final resting place on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Senatobia Healthcare and Rehab.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Senatobia Church of Christ. Scott was laid to rest next to his wife, Matsy, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

Scott was born to the late James Ivy and Myrtle Lauderdale on Oct. 7, 1931 in Tocopola. When Scott was younger, one of his favorite activities was baseball. Scotty-Boy, as he was affectionally called, attended high school in Dublin and graduated with a degree in banking and finance from the Louisiana School of Banking. He married the love of his life, Matsy Barron, in September of 1949. It was truly a match made in heaven.

Scott and Matsy went on to have three children, Debbie, Pam, and Lisa. Scott was a loyal servant to God, first and foremost. He was a faithful member of the Senatobia Church of Christ. He loved his church and loved sharing the love and warmth of our savior, Jesus Christ, with as many people as possible.

Scott began work at the Coahoma Bank in Clarksdale at the age of 17, where he started in the bookkeeping department and worked his way up to eventually become the Bank President. He retired from the First Tennessee Bank at the age of 62. Scott was a Bible class teacher, having taught his first class at the young age of 17. He taught youth adult classes and lead singing for many years.

Scott is rejoicing again with his parents, Ivy and Myrtle Lauderdale; his two brothers, Kendall Lauderdale and Donald Lauderdale; and his loving wife, Matsy Lauderdale.

He is survived by his three daughters, Debbie Webb of Hernando, Pam Spier (Bo) of Senatobia, and Lisa Mansfield (Greg) of Lawrenceburg; one brother, Jimmie Dean Lauderdale; six grandchildren, Lee Scott Pollan, Robert Walker Spier, Amanda Spier Dale, Frank Matthew Powell, Megan Powell Owen, and Allison Matsy Andrews; nine great grandchildren, Mason Spier, Harper Grace Spier, Mary Ivy Dale, Noah Powell, Micah Powell, Jannie Rose Powell, Eleanor Jane Owen, Joseph Scott Owen, and Jack Souter Owen; and his loving friends and neighbors, Hugh and Renita Walker.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Scott’s honor to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, PO Box 111180 Nashville, TN 37222 or online at disasterreliefeffort.org

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” – Psalm 116:15