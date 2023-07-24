Dan Roy Turpin, 76 Published 4:52 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

Dan Roy Turpin, 76, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his home in Sardis. He was born in Oxford on Dec. 19, 1946, to Dorothy May Towles and Lee Roy Turpin.

Dan was a long-time resident of Sardis, a member of Hebron Baptist Church, avid record collector and considered many celebrities among his friends. Dan was particularly fond of his relationship with Merle “THE HAG” Haggard.

Dan leaves behind his son, Michael Turpin (Samantha), and three grandchildren, Morgan Youngblood (Aaron), Justyn Turpin & Chelsea Lyles, and one great-granddaughter, Adley “bug” Youngblood.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, July 19, at Hebron Cemetery in Panola County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Dickins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Turpin family during this difficult time.