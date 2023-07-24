Betty Jo Sowell, 85 Published 11:41 am Monday, July 24, 2023

Betty Jo Sowell, 85, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Sardis, TN.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 24, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Ecru Cemetery in Ecru.

Betty was born Sept. 25, 1937, to the late James and Mamie Ann Russ Caldwell in Aniston, AL.

She married the love of her life, William “Bill” Sowell, and together they raised two lovely daughters. Betty and Bill were married for 65 wonderful years before his death in 2021. Now they are together again. Betty worked as a secretary during her lifetime. Her yard was her pride and joy. She kept it immaculate. There was not a pine needle out of place nor a stick or acorn in her yard. She spent many enjoyable hours working to keep the flowers beautiful just like nature inspired them to be. Betty also enjoyed camping and fishing. Her family was her heart and love.

Betty and Bill were members of Blackjack Baptist Church.

Those who will miss her most include her two daughters, Debra Norwood of Sardis, TN., and Michelle Grey of Avery, TX.; grandchildren, Dallas Hensley, April Hamilton, Justin Burcham, Nicolas Grey, Spencer Grey; and six precious great grandchildren, Kaylei Burcham, Maranda Jones, Fischer Grey, Ryelann Burcham, Brody Grey, and Griffin William Grey.

Along with her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by one daughter, Jill Sowell.